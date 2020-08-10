Religion & Spirituality

Worshippers attended indoor services at Sun Valley church where masks were optional

Worshippers attended a Sun Valley church for indoor services, where masks were optional.
Grace Community Church in Sun Valley is pictured.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Worshippers on Sunday attended a Sun Valley church that held indoor services, despite a state order prohibiting such services.

Grace Community Church on Roscoe Boulevard held services that did not require visitors to wear a mask.

Those who left the service Sunday evening say the church is a vital service.

"It is our right to express our religious freedom," parishioner Erik Miramontes says.

Tensions boiled over outside a Newbury Park church that held indoor worship services Sunday morning despite a judge's orders.



Grace Community Church was not the only congregation gathering inside despite the public health measures restricting such gatherings.

In Newbury Park in Ventura County on Sunday, tempers flared outside Godspeak Calvary Chapel after the church defied a judge's temporary restraining order banning sermons inside.

The county had sued the church for violating public health orders.

Back in Sun Valley, the church is now taking legal action after the city issued a cease-and-desist order threatening Pastor John MacArthur with a daily $1,000 fine and possible arrest.

He says complying with the state's order would be disobeying his faith. MacArthur also says the government has no right to dictate how or where they hold their Sunday services.

A tent for outdoor viewing has also been set up there.

Los Angeles County officials continued to warn places of worship to only hold services outside.

