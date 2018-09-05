Remains of man found on Calabasas hiking trail

EMBED </>More Videos

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the skeletal remains of a man found on a hiking trail in Calabasas on Wednesday, officials say.

By
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the skeletal remains of a man found on a hiking trail in Calabasas on Wednesday, officials say.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials, Caltrans crews found the unidentified remains in the 25100 block of Calabasas Road at about 9:30 a.m.

The remains were said to be those of an adult male. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Investigators said they were processing the scene as if it were a crime scene, though initial evidence was limited.

According to investigators, the remains had been in the area for an extended period of time.

The discovery Wednesday marks the third time human remains have been found in the area over the past several months.

"There have been other individuals located that were victims of homicides over the past several months," said

Detectives said, however, that the bones found Wednesday did not have an apparent connection to the other remains found in recent months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundhuman remains foundCalabasasLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Naked Fontana man broke into teen's room, may have other victims
Alleged child predator asks if he 'could have' woman's daughter at OC laundromat
LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: 'I stand with Nike'
Tracking technology helps find those with dementia, autism
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
VIDEO: 2 men break into home in Anaheim
Doctor says Mona Lisa was suffering from thyroid condition
Police ask that you donate Nike shoes instead of burning them
Show More
SOLD: Congressman drowns out protester with auctioneering skills
Irvine makes top 10 list for best places to raise a family
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
CA officials urge Gov. Brown to sign phase out oil, gas production
Anabel Munoz shares how she grew up in Paramount, Bellflower
More News