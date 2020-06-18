California rent relief proposal would give tenants until 2034 to make late payments

A new Democratic rent relief plan could give Californians 10 years to make up payments.The proposal is taking shape in the state Senate and is backed by Senate Majority leader Bob Hertzberg of Van Nuys.If the proposal passes, it would give relief to renters who lost their jobs or had their wages cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.Renters would be allowed 10 years starting in 2024 to pay back unpaid rent.