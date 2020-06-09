Reopening California: What we know and don't about rules for bars, gyms, pro sports, schools, movie theaters to reopen Friday

Although not all counties will move forward with reopening bars or gyms that early, the state added movie theaters and other entertainment businesses to the list of those allowed to reopen Friday. (See more below)
What rules will these businesses have to follow in order to reopen? As we get closer to the Friday start date, we're learning more about California's guidelines.
Here's what we know so far about what will happen in each sector:
Movie theaters and other "family entertainment centers"
Some, but not all, entertainment facilities will be allowed to reopen Friday. Those that made the cut include movie theaters, bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades.
Ice rinks, roller rinks, laser tag arenas and amusement/theme parks are still being asked to hold off. However, if the amusement park has a standalone bowling alley, miniature golf course, arcade or movie theater, it may open those operations with permission from the county. Other attractions like rides must not open.
The new rules for movie theaters include capping at 25% capacity, or with a maximum of 100 people, whichever number is lower. Theaters are encouraged to consider taking reservations, close or remove seats to promote physical distancing, and use disposable or washable seat covers.
See more guidelines entertainment centers must follow here.
Schools
While schools are technically going to be allowed to reopen statewide starting June 12, most won't reconvene until mid-August or early September. That's because districts are taking the summer to implement a long list of new health and safety guidelines released by the Department of Education Monday.
The new guidelines include:
- Keeping students spaced out by at least 6 feet in the classroom
- Requiring staff to wear a face mask or a clear face shield that allows students to see their expressions
- Eliminating self-service buffets and shared tables in the cafeteria
- Adopting new schedules that stagger start times or only have some students on campus any given day
See more about schools reopening here.
Day camps
In order to reopen on June 12 or later, the state recommends limiting campers to small groups that don't intermix, and maintaining distance between kids whenever possible. Staff not only needs to follow heightened hygiene protocols, but they also need to teach campers to do the same. All staff are required to wear face coverings; campers are encouraged to do so.
See all the changes for day camps here.
Bars
Despite saying bars could reopen on June 12, the governor's office has not posted industry-specific guidelines or explained how they may be different from those restaurants are asked to follow. We'll update this story when we learn more.
Gyms
Despite saying gyms could reopen on June 12, the governor's office has not posted industry-specific guidelines. We'll update this story when we learn more.
Professional sports (without live audiences)
Pro sports teams can resume training and competing after June 12, but we don't know much yet about what exactly that will look like.
"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, athletes, coaching staff, medical staff, broadcasting staff and others at sporting facilities or events should abide by COVID-19 protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers.
Back office staff should follow the same guidelines as the "offices" sector and retail workers should follow retail guidelines. See more here.
