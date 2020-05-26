CA moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops, Gov. Newsom announces

Counties that have attested to the state that COVID-19 is under control locally can reopen those businesses effective immediately. As of Tuesday, all but 11 of California's 58 counties have completed that process. The only counties not allowed to move into further reopening are Alameda, Contra Costa, Imperial, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Tulare counties.
Tuesday's modification to the state's stay-at-home order does not allow for nail salons to reopen. Newsom revealed earlier this month the first known case of community spread in the state could be tracked back to a nail salon. Gyms, movie theaters and professional sports without live audiences are also included in Phase 3, but not allowed to open at this time.
We've broken down Gov. Gavin Newsom's 4 phase plan with what's reopening in California
As with other sectors of the economy that have been allowed to reopen, hair salons will have to follow a new set of health and safety guidelines. Those new rules include:
- Requiring the use of face coverings for staff and customers
- Removing high-touch amenities like magazines, coffee makers from lobbies
- Frequent disinfecting of booths, stations and tools
- Contacting customers before appointments to ensure they aren't exhibiting symptoms
- Staggering appointments to reduce crowding
Newsom said the state was working on new guidelines for summer camps and childcare facilities, which he planned to share with the public Wednesday.
While the governor didn't hold a press conference on the holiday Monday, the state's public health department did release new guidelines for two sectors to reopen: places of worship and in-store retail.
Last week, Newsom teased guidelines would also be coming soon for professional sports to resume as early as the first week of June. It's not clear exactly when the state plans to release guidelines for that sector.