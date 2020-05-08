Los Angeles County to take small steps reopening local businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6161315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles County is preparing for some retail businesses to reopen with modifications as the state expects to face a budget deficit.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6160926" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled more specific guidelines to loosen the state's stay-at-home order, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Los Angeles County will start taking small steps reopening businesses this week following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement revealing new guidelines for the state's economy to reopen.Starting Friday, residents will be able to step into a car dealership showroom to shop. Dealerships with service departments, like the one at Galpin Motors in North Hills, have remained open.Beau Boeckmann with Galpin Motors tells ABC7 he's optimistic customers will return to the dealership to buy cars."I think when people start coming back to work, the deals are what's going to bring them. I mean, we're seeing some deals I've never seen in my lifetime and we may never see again. No payments for 6 months and things like that. I think we could see a nice rebound in auto sales for sure," he said.In Los Angeles County, additional businesses that will be reopening include: stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods and music.The revised "Safer-at-Home" order will only allow for curbside pickup at the businesses. In-store shopping will continue to be banned for the time being.And just in time for Mother's Day, flower shops in Los Angeles County will re-open."We gotta be careful and open slowly because safety to me means more to me than the money," said Gloria Olmos, mayor of South El Monte.The small steps forward in allowing some more businesses to re-open and allowing more access to outdoor recreation areas will start to get the economy back on track, according to experts."I think the long-term impact of this crisis is going to be probably 12 months, well into 2021. To get everybody back on their feet, to restore the losses everybody has incurred is going to be quite challenging," said Ken Rausch with the El Monte/South El Monte Chamber of Commerce.