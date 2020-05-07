California moving into Phase 2 reopening; here's what that means for businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled more specific guidelines to loosen the state's stay-at-home order, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor said businesses in the retail, manufacturing and logistics sectors can resume operations given they follow new rules issued by the Department of Public Health.
Retail businesses, such as book stores, clothing stores, toy stores and florists, can reopen for curbside pickup starting Friday. In order to do so, they are being asked to develop contactless payment procedures, have hand sanitizer available for employees and customers, ensure employees have proper protective gear, and ask employees to deliver goods to customers' cars when possible.
Manufacturing is also allowed to start back up again as long as workers can maintain physical distance and have access to face coverings and/or gloves. Break rooms should be closed and replaced with outdoor break areas with spaced out seating, where possible.
The logistics sector, which includes warehouses and deliveries, is being asked to follow similar guidelines.
At this time, office buildings, dine-in restaurants and shopping malls will not be allowed to reopen.
Newsom emphasized that local officials still have the authority to accelerate or slow down reopening at the county level.
"We are not telling locals that believe it's too soon, too fast to modify. We believe those local communities that have separate timelines should be afforded the capacity to advance those timelines," he said, citing the Bay Area's "stricter guidelines."
"If they choose not to come into compliance with the state guidelines, they have that right," the governor said.
More rural or remote counties with fewer COVID-19 cases will also be allowed to reopen businesses sooner, the governor said, as long as their decisions don't risk the "the health of the entire state."
