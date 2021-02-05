SoCal Congresswoman breaks with Republicans in vote to remove Greene from committees

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10061659" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students who survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting and families of the victims are calling for Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation, after comments surfaced that showed her agreeing with people who said the 2018 shooting was a "false flag" operation.

Congresswoman Young Kim was one of many lawmakers who voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from two committees on Thursday -- but the only Republican from California to side with the mostly-Democratic move.Nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move to remove Greene from her committee assignments with 230-199 votes.Greene was on the Education and Labor, and Budget, committees.Kim represents California's 39th Congressional District, which includes Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.Kim released a statement on Thursday, which said:Kim was among eleven Republicans who joined 219 Democrats in backing Greene's ejection from her committees, including: Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, John Katko of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan, Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York, Maria Salazar of Florida, Chris Smith of New Jersey and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida.