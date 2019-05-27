Police: Report of home invasion in Beverly Crest neighborhood turns out to be unfounded

BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A report of a home invasion in Beverly Crest on Monday morning prompted a police response but turned out to be unfounded, authorities said.Officers swarmed the 9400 block of Gloaming Drive and surrounded a home after a person inside said they had been robbed and needed to go to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.Video from AIR7HD showed at least six people who had been handcuffed and detained by LAPD officers in a driveway. No one was formally arrested.Investigators found no evidence that a home invasion had occurred, police said.