Chloe, the severely abused dog found in Long Beach dumpster in 2018, needs your help

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been nearly two years since then 8-month-old puppy, Chloe, was rescued after being found severely abused and abandoned in a dumpster in Long Beach.
"Legs broken, ribs broken, skull fractured. This poor little girl's been through much," said Doug and Maryanne James, who adopted Chloe in 2019.
ABC7 followed Chloe's journey from rescue to adoption. The Long Beach couple still remember the day they laid eyes on the Maltese mix at a meet-and-great at Pet Food Express.
MORE: Dog that was abused, tied up in Long Beach trash now recovered, ready for adoption
"We were just amazed," said Doug James. "After all this she'd been through, she was still trusting towards people and so loving."
The Jameses said people from all over the world applied to adopt Chloe, so they were thrilled when they were chosen by the organization Fix Long Beach.
Now, almost 18 months later, Doug and Maryanne said they noticed Chloe's health deteriorating.
"Chloe's abuse in the past is starting to affect her now," Maryanne James said.
Chloe's veterinarian said she discovered that the 2-year-old canine is suffering from loss of mobility, intestinal and stomach issues, kidney infection and kidney disease.
"It's going to be her whole life where she's going to be needing checkups and blood tests and medications," said DVM Maggie Gamble at Parkview Pet Hospital. "It takes a committed family to follow through with that."
After a week of testing and treatments, the Jameses said they were overwhelmed by the medical bills.
"We saw the amount of the bills and it was $2,600," Maryanne James said. "We were like, 'Oh my gosh, this is what it's going to be like for the rest of her life.'"
The Jameses are now asking for the public's help for Chloe's ongoing, regular treatments. They've set up a Venmo and Zelle account on Chloe's behalf.
"She doesn't deserve it," Doug James said. "She already has the body of an older animal and this could possibly cut her life short."
The Jameses are still seeking justice for Chloe. Fix Long Beach and Just Food for Pets are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Chloe's abuser.
If you have information regarding this case, you're urged to contact the Long Beach Animal Care Service's Special Investigation Unit at (562) 570-3086.
The Zelle account is under Douglas James and email broman40@msn.com. The Venmo account is @Doug-James-17. For more information, visit the Saving Chloe Facebook group.
Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Chloe, the severely abused dog found in Long Beach dumpster in 2018, needs your help
It's been nearly two years since Chloe was rescued after being found abused and abandoned in a Long Beach dumpster. Now, her adopted family is asking for the public's help.
LONG BEACH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News