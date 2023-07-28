Reseda man affiliated with violent white supremacist group charged following raid at his home

A Reseda man affiliated with a violent white supremacist group who allegedly "called for the mass murder of Jews" is facing federal drug and ammunition charges, authorities announced.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Reseda man affiliated with a violent white supremacist group who allegedly "called for the mass murder of Jews" is facing federal drug and ammunition charges, authorities announced Friday.

Ryan Scott Bradford, 34, was arrested Thursday after several agencies raided his home near White Oak Avenue and Saticoy Street. He's been charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

During Thursday's search, authorities recovered 116 rounds of ammunition, which Bradford is prohibited from possessing due to a 2012 burglary conviction, according to U.S. Attorney's Office.

They also found firearms parts, including two 3D-printed auto sears and five "switches," both of which are used to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully-automatic firearms, authorities said.

Other items seized included two 3D printers, one of which had swastikas painted on it, various Nazi propaganda and an apparent improvised explosive device (IED).

Authorities said between 2021 and January 2023, Bradford posted messages and photos online showing him using a 3D printer to make firearms as well as "calling for the mass murder of Jews."

"As alleged, this convicted felon affiliated with a violent white supremacist group who espouses horrific acts of violence against Jews appears to be manufacturing firearms and possessing an improvised explosive device," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "The potential danger to the community cannot be overstated. We will continue to investigate this matter to ensure that this defendant is held accountable for his crimes, and to keep our community safe from acts of violence motivated by racist and hateful ideology."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bradford went by the name of "Peck Erwood" on Amazon - his account reportedly had a woodpecker avatar.

Authorities said the woodpecker is a logo used by the San Fernando Valley Peckerwoods, a racially motivated extremist group based in Los Angeles County.

"The Peckerwoods originated in the California state prison system and its members have engaged in racially motivated violence, drug and illegal firearms trafficking, and fraud," read an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint.

Investigators said Bradford used messaging apps like Telegram to post hate-filled remarks about Jewish people. They said he had a calendar in his home with a handwritten note that read, "New Year's Resolution: Take over the world - save Aryan race *Bake every single Jew.*"

Bradford also allegedly posted links and instruction manuals on Telegram about hand grenades, biological warfare, and the "Aryan Revolution." He's also offered to make firearms and firearm parts for others using 3D printers, according to the complaint.

The affidavit also claims Bradford sent text messages in November 2022 to sell meth and sent two photographs of the drug to a buyer.

The complaint alleges that he conspired with Kris Dean Drakakis, 42, who the U.S. Attorney's Office said is another member of the Peckerwoods who was indicted on June 30 on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes; and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Drakakis, who's currently in federal custody, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected back in court on Aug. 22.

If convicted of the charges, Bradford would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the drug conspiracy charge and up to 15 years for the ammunition possession charge.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating this case.