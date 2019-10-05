Residents of Cerritos complex have been living without gas for over a month

By ABC7.com staff
CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A simple fix turned into a major problem for the residents of a Cerritos apartment complex.

Residents at the Four Trees complex have been living without gas and said their living conditions have been unacceptable for over a month.

Caution tape surrounds part of an ongoing repair project that has left residents at the complex in the cold.

"You have to get up in the morning. It's cold. There's no heat. You bathe in cold water," said Debora, a complex resident.

Residents said they've been without gas since Aug. 23. They said on several occasions they've been without water for several days. Some residents have been using buckets of pool water to bathe and use the toilet.

"I would really like for someone to talk to me, to explain what is going on. I would like to be compensated for the inconvenience because it's been horrible," Debora said.

The complex manager said the 72-unit complex suffered a major gas leak and the owners decided to replace all of the pipes, but workers hit a water line in the process.

The water is back on, but the gas remains shut off. The manager said he doesn't know when it will be turned back on. Residents said they've heard it could be another couple of weeks.

The apartment complex, which pays for heat and water, has discounted residents' rent but those living without gas say that's not enough for the major inconvenience.

"I would like to see them pay the rent or move us somewhere where we can cook. People have families and children here. They have to go out and spend a lot of money," resident Joyce Bell said.
