Watch how this East Hollywood chef delivers breakfast in a bucket from her fire escape

EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Chef Cara Haltiwanger is delivering her famous breakfast sandwiches by using a pulley system from her fire escape in East Hollywood.About four years ago, this bartender turned chef started setting up pop-up restaurants around LA. Calabama is the name of her pop-up restaurant and hot sauce.Her breakfast sandwich quickly grew a following."The ingredients are simple. It's not reinventing the wheel. It's bacon, egg, cheese, grilled onions, avocado, and the sauce that I make on the side makes it special, but it's really the way that I cook it. It's cooked on cast iron grilled, it's hot. Every bite is like a cohesive bite of all the things. But I think it's the sauce that sets it apart," said Haltiwanger.But with the safer at home order, she isn't able bring those satisfying flavors to her loyal customers.Instead, they're going to her."To be honest, it was just kind of like a harebrained idea, I wasn't sure was going to work," said Haltiwanger.Cara started delivering her sandwiches by using a pulley system from her fire escape in East Hollywood.Every Thursday, she posts a link in her Instagram bio.When you click the link, you buy a sandwich and sign up for a timeslot on Sunday to pick it up.And when you get there, she lowers down your order.She said she sells out every weekend - about 50 sandwiches in just three hours.But she said this business model is only temporary."For now, it's about making some money to pay my rent because I can't do my regular work. And it's making people smile and that's just giving me life," she said.