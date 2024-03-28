$30K reward offered in murder of South Gate grandfather killed in front of 10-year-old

A grandfather was gunned down in front of a 10-year-old child while answering the door at his South Gate home. The killer is still on the loose, and a large reward is being offered in the case.

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- Months after her beloved husband was murdered, Luz Ramirez asks why someone would kill 58-year-old Hector Ascencio, Sr.

It happened Sept. 16 in a South Gate neighborhood. Ascencio answered a knock at the door while holding his 10-year-old granddaughter's hand; he was shot and killed on the spot.

L.A. County sheriff's detectives are hoping a $30,000 reward for information will lead to a break in this case.

"If you saw something or you were with the person just speak up. It's not right. Why did they shoot him? He just opened the door and just took him like that," said Andy Ascencio, one of Hector Ascencio Sr's sons.

Sheriff's homicide detectives are asking for your help. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. You can contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department anonymously.

One of the detectives working this case told me they're hoping someone will come forward to help the family get the justice they want.

The whole family says Hector Ascencio, Sr. didn't have any enemies, and they don't understand why someone would do this to a man who was always nice to those around him.