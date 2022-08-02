WATCH LIVE

Rialto crash: 3 killed, 2 injured in violent collision involving 7 vehicles

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
13 minutes ago
At least three people were killed and two were injured in a violent, fiery crash involving seven vehicles at a Rialto intersection Monday evening.

The crash happened in the area of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard in front of a gas station just before 7 p.m.

Video from the scene shows five vehicles with major damage, including two that were mashed together after the crash. Those two vehicles caught on fire after the crash.

There were two additional vehicles near the scene that appeared to have sustained minor damage.

Authorities told Eyewitness News there were three fatalities and two injured people taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as they become available.

