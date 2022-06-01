2 shot at park in Rialto where elementary school students were on field trip, police say

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for several shooting suspects who left two people injured at a park in Rialto.Police say it happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fergusson Park where first and second graders from Fitzgerald Elementary were on a field trip.Investigators believe an argument is what led to the shooting. Fortunately, no children were injured and all have been accounted for.The condition of the two people shot was not immediately known.Police say the only description they have of the suspect vehicles is a white Honda and a black Honda that left the park going eastbound.Further details were not available. The investigation is ongoing.