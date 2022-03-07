real estate

New owner of $141M Bel Air mega-mansion identified as Richard Saghian, owner of Fashion Nova

Richard Saghian now owns what's considered to be the largest home in L.A., a 105,000-square-foot home known as the "The One"
Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian wins $141M bid for Bel Air home

BEL-AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mega-mansion in Bel Air that is believed to be the largest home in Los Angeles has a new owner, at a bargain price.

The property known as "The One" had originally listed at $295 million, but recently sold at auction for close to $141 million.

Richard Saghian, owner and chief executive of Fashion Nova, won the bidding war for the 105,000 square-foot home, according to The Los Angeles Times. The actual bid was $126 million but came out to $141 million with auction costs and commissions.

A sprawling mega-mansion in Bel Air was sold at auction -- at less than half the asking price of $295 million.



It has 21 bedrooms, 42 full bathrooms, a private theater and bowling alley.

Saighian, the 40-year-old owner of the fashion brand, has prospered from associations with stars such as Kyle Jenner, Lil Nas X and Cardi B and the company now exceeds more than $1 billion in annual sales, the Times reported.

According to the report, Saghian owns two other homes in Southern California that he purchased. for nearly $15 million and $17.5 million. The former is on a Malibu beach, the latter in the so-called Bird streets of the Hollywood Hills.

Saighian's previous home in Hollywood Hills had been involved in an attempted armed robbery last June. It led to a shootout that killed one suspect and left four others wounded, including Saghian's personal security guard. Saghian was not injured.

An armed robbery attempt near the Hollywood Hills home of Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian led to a shootout that killed one suspect and left four others wounded, including Saghian's personal security guard, Eyewitness News has learned.



City News Service contributed to this report

