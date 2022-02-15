Billionaire Rick Caruso releases 1st campaign video for Los Angeles mayoral bid

In the video, he talks about homelessness, crime and how if he is elected mayor, he would work for $1 a year.
As a lifelong Angeleno, I know we deserve better. LA faces a homelessness crisis, increasing crime, and rampant corruption — and these problems won’t be solved by electing the same politicians who caused them. I’m running to bring real, meaningful change. #CarusoCan pic.twitter.com/Yjbcr7q4BW— Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) February 15, 2022
Caruso is an L.A. native and the developer behind shopping centers like The Grove and The Americana.
In the video, he says the city is in "crisis" and pledges to "clean up L.A."
Caruso's candidacy is expected to kick campaign spending into high gear.
RELATED: Billionaire Rick Caruso joins crowded race to become next Los Angeles mayor