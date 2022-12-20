LAPD warns rideshare drivers about passengers trying to steal from their bank accounts

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning rideshare drivers about a scam in which passengers try to steal from their bank accounts.

Police say there have been several cases where a passenger asks the rideshare driver to borrow their phone. The passenger then accesses the driver's bank app, transfers money into their own account, erases the app from the driver's phone and cancels the ride.

Such incidents happened on Oct. 24 in the Hollywood area and in El Monte on Nov. 28, according to the LAPD.

The department says rideshare drivers should maintain control of their phones. Victims of such a crime should contact their local police department to file a report.