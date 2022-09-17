Wife of SoCal Navy Lieutenant fights to free jailed husband in Japan

Supporters gathered outside the Japanese consulate in downtown Los Angeles Friday calling for Lt. Ridge Alkonis's release.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ridge Alkonis, a Navy Lieutenant and Orange County native is serving prison time in Japan for a car crash that left two people dead.

According to his wife Brittany Alkonis, they were driving down Mount Fuji after hiking a small part of the mountain. While driving, Ridge fell unconscious and crashed.

His supporters gathered outside the Japanese consulate in downtown Los Angeles Friday calling for his release. Meanwhile his wife, Brittany Alkonis, and their children are in Washington D.C. to try and bring him home.

"They decided in court that he fell asleep and that he was reckless and that he needed to go to prison for three years," Brittany Alkonis said.

Brittany says Ridge suffered from acute mountain sickness. Family members and friends believe he was wrongfully convicted.

"We need the support of the United States government, of the Japanese government to make this right," said Derek Alkonis, father of Ridge Alkonis.

The Alkonis family said they have already paid a settlement of $1.65 million to the surviving family members of the Japanese victims.

Brittany said she believes President Joe Biden has the power to bring her husband back home, and she won't leave Washington D.C. until she meets with him.

