Ridgecrest Earthquake

Ridgecrest earthquake hits Trona hard, damaging up to 50 buildings: Fire officials

TRONA, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for a section of Southern California that saw significant damage after Friday night's magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

The declaration provides immediate state assistance to San Bernardino County, citing conditions of "extreme peril to the safety of persons and property" in the county due to the earthquake.

In the small town of Trona, as many as 50 structures were damaged by the quake, fire officials told the AP.

Julia Doss, who maintains the Trona Neighborhood Watch page on Facebook, said residents reported that chimneys and entire walls collapsed during the quake. She said the only food store in town has been shuttered.

In addition, San Bernardino County Supervisor Robert Lovingood said Saturday that damaged water lines prompted FEMA to deliver a tractor-trailer full of bottled water to the town, and firefighters were checking numerous reports of gas leaks.

VIDEO: Moment quake struck Ridgecrest
EMBED More News Videos

Robb Campbell was inside a Marshall's when the latest big quake hit: "Forget yesterday's 6.4 earthquake, today's 7.1 really brought the house down!"



The town was temporarily cut off after the earthquake when officials shut down a highway connecting Trona to Ridgecrest because of rockslides and cracks in the roadway.

The hardscrabble town with 1,500 residents on the edge of a dry lake bed is considered the gateway to Death Valley.

Eugene Johnson was cleaning his home Saturday after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake brought down his brick chimney and fireplace.

The 61-year-old Trona resident told the AP that he and his wife were in bed watching TV Friday night when the quake started. They rushed into their living room to hold onto their fish tank and big-screen TV and watched the fireplace collapse.

Dishes crashed out of cabinets, boxes of macaroni fell to the floor and spilled everywhere, and the refrigerator careened halfway across the kitchen.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness video shows the July 5 earthquake as it was felt in Ridgecrest, Calif.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tronasan bernardino countyearthquakecollapsesouthern californiaridgecrest earthquake
RELATED
China Lake naval base not mission-capable after earthquakes
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in SoCal since initial 6.4: Seismologist
BEFORE AND AFTER: Ground splits open after Ridgecrest earthquake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News