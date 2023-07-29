A riot broke out at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey late Friday night, triggering a lockdown of the facility.

Riot breaks out at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, authorities say

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A riot broke out at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey late Friday night, triggering a lockdown of the facility.

AIR7 HD captured dozens of officers with the Downey Police Department and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies surrounding the sprawling facility that houses juvenile offenders.

Downey PD called it "a disturbance" on an Instagram post about the incident and urged people stay out of the area. They asked nearby residents to stay inside with their doors and windows locked.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The facility was later secured and there was no threat to the public, Downey PD said.

Details on what may have triggered the riot were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.