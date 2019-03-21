Crime & Safety

Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Rising country music star from Texas dies in accidental shooting

By TJ Parker
HOUSTON -- A rising country music singer from Texas has died after a reported accidental shooting that happened with a gun that was being used as a music video prop.

Justin Carter recently signed a deal with Triple Threat Management, which didn't offer many details about the musician's death.

"Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people's eyes to be the next Garth Brooks," said Mark Atherton with Triple Threat.

According to Atherton, a gun that was going to be used for a music video shoot was the same one that ultimately killed Carter at his apartment.

Friends and family said Carter spent much of his time recording music at Enclave Recording Studios off of FM-1960. His mother told us his music was important to him.

"His music was his world," said Carter's mother, Cindy McClellan. "He was always there for everybody."

Triple Threat Management plans on putting out the rest of his music, with the proceeds going to his family.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetytexastexas newsmusicshootingaccidental shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 in custody after pregnant woman stabbed in carjacking
2 women in custody after high-speed chase ends in Baldwin Hills
VIDEO: Man, dog rescued from fast-moving water in Bell
Rain floods streets in Compton, shuts down 710 at 91
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M
SoCal sees scattered showers, cool temps Thursday
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
Show More
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
UCLA women's soccer caught up in college scandal
Mother, boyfriend charged in death of boy, 2, in Illinois
Red Bull stunt lights up skies over LA
Shelter-in-place for 2 cities due to benzene levels at ITC
More TOP STORIES News