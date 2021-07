EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday night inside a crowded Eagle Rock Rite Aid and the gunmen are still on the loose.Dozens of Los Angeles Police Department units flooded the store parking lot, hunting for the two shooters who fled the scene on foot.The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. inside the store in the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard.Police are continuing to search the area.