Rite Aid shooting: LAPD releases surveillance photos of suspects in deadly robbery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10890899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was shot and killed Thursday night inside a crowded Eagle Rock Rite-Aid and the gunmen are still on the loose.

GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police on Saturday released surveillance photos of two men wanted in the shooting death of a 36-year-old Rite Aid employee in Glassell Park who was killed while confronting a shoplifter.Officers responded at 8:51 p.m. Thursday to 4044 Eagle Rock Blvd. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department.Investigators said the two suspects entered the Rite Aid and walked directly to the beer display and took a case of beer each. Miguel Penaloza, an employee, confronted the suspects as they attempted to flee without paying. A brief struggle occurred and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot Penaloza.The suspects, both 18 to 20 years-old, fled through the parking lot in an unknown direction. One was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 200 pounds, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black shoes with white trim. The second suspect was described as 5-feet-8 inches tall and about 145 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large square print on the back, tan or grey pants, and black shoes.Penaloza was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends and family held an emotional vigil for him Friday."I was the closing supervisor and we always had people coming in -- stealing liquor and beer, beer runs and, unfortunately, at times there was only two of us,'' David Cruz told ABC7.Anyone with information about the case is urged to call LAPD Central Bureau homicide detectives at (213) 996-4180 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.