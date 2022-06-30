Police: Riverside man wrapped crying baby daughter in blanket, suffocated her to death

By ABC7.com staff
Riverside father accused of suffocating baby daughter

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside father who allegedly wrapped his crying infant daughter in a blanket and suffocated her to death has been arrested for murder, police say.

Investigators say Kyle David Benitez, 22, purposely wrapped his 3-month-old daughter in a heavy blanket "and positioned her in a way to get her to stop crying."

Investigators were called to the Riverside home in December 2021 on a report of a baby found not breathing in her crib. Paramedics pronounced the infant girl dead at the scene.

The coroner's office later concluded the child had died by suffocation, ruling it a homicide.

Riverside police arrested Benitez on Friday and booked him into jail for murder, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, domestic violence and willful harm to a child.

He is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Janet Ramos at (951)826-8716 orJRamos@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov, or send a message via the Riverside Police Department's Atlas 1 mobile app.

