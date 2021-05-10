Window shot out of car in Riverside amid recent string of shootings on SoCal roads

Another shooting reported on SoCal roads

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating yet another shooting on local roads, this time in Riverside.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to Arlington Avenue and Van Buren Boulevard, where police say a suspect opened fire. Authorities believe BBs or pellets were used.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Video from the scene shows the shattered rear window of a Dodge Durango.

Several similar shootings have been reported in recent weeks in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including on the 405 Freeway in O.C.

Windows shot out of multiple cars on Orange County freeways in past week, CHP says
Someone shot out the windows of at least two vehicles on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Tuesday - and authorities are looking into multiple similar incidents over the past week.



