WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Riverside councilmember arrested for drunk driving again

KABC logo
Thursday, July 6, 2023 6:18PM
Riverside councilmember arrested for drunk driving again
EMBED <>More Videos

A Riverside city councilmember has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk again.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside city councilmember has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk again.

Clarissa Cervantes, 32, was arrested on the 10 Freeway at 8th Street in Banning over the weekend, according to jail records.

The incident came just weeks after she convinced a judge to dismiss her previous DUI conviction in 2015. She is due back in court next month.

Cervantes is running for the California State Assembly to replace her sister, Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes.

The city of Riverside is not commenting on her arrest.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW