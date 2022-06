JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon amid strong winds, and is reportedly threatening structures in Riverside County.The fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Limonite Avenue and El Palomino Drive in Jurupa Valley, near Riverside.No evacuations have been ordered at this time. No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.