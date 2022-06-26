Mandatory evacuations in place after brush fire in Jurupa Valley threatens at least 30 homes

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two homes were seen burning and several others were threatened Sunday afternoon when a brush fire broke out in Riverside County.The Union Fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive in Jurupa Valley. It quickly consumed at least 95 acres, and it's zero percent contained.Fire officials say that at least 30 other homes and residential structures are under immediate threat.A mandatory evacuation is in effect for residents south of Limonite Avenue, north of Riverview Drive, east of Avenue Juan Diaz, and west of Maverick Lane, officials said.A reception and care center is opened at Patriot High School located at 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley.No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.