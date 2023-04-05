Video captures 2 incidents in which dogs are abandoned, dumped on side of road in Rubidoux

Animal control authorities are investigating a pair of incidents in Rubidoux in which surveillance video appears to show people dumping their pets along the side of the road and then driving away, leaving their animals behind.

RUBIDOUX, Calif. (KABC) -- Animal control authorities are investigating a pair of incidents in Rubidoux in which surveillance video appears to show people dumping their pets along the side of the road and then driving away, leaving their animals behind.

"There's a lot of animals that show up here," said the organization's founder, David Loop. "Dogs and cats; we kind of suspected they were being dumped, but I never had evidence of it."

That changed last month when Loop discovered a puppy he estimated to be no more than 6 weeks old trying to hide on his property.

When he went back and reviewed surveillance video, he saw who he believes is the person who abandoned the animal.

"I saw the vehicle pull up. There was a little glitch in the camera because it stopped recording, but the guy pulled out in the street and the puppy was sitting right there," said Loop.

Then, last Thursday, he said it happened again. After discovering a female Rottweiler on his property, he went and reviewed the surveillance video.

The video shows a silver four-door sedan stopping on the side of the road and the owner then opening the back door. Out jumped the Rottweiler, and the vehicle leaves the area.

Riverside County Animal Services confirms it is investigating the pair of incidents in connection with the partners at the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.