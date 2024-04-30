Orange County firefighters rescue parrot caught in fishing line

First responders aren't sure how the parrot got stuck, but they're glad they could help.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- First responders in Orange County answered an unusual rescue call over the weekend.

Firefighters were called out to Garden Grove to rescue a parrot that was caught in a fishing line.

Orange County Fire Authority posted video of the rescue on X. They showed up and found the bird snagged in a tree.

One crew member climbed up the truck ladder and cut the bird loose.

First responders aren't sure how the parrot got stuck, but they're glad they could help.