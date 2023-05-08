Riverside County deputies seize more than $1M worth of illegal marijuana, mushroom products

Authorities in Riverside County seized more than $1,000,000 worth of cannabis products and mushrooms from an alleged illegal dispensary last week.

Last Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Production Circle, where they say several people tried to flee upon their arrival.

Deputies detained the suspects and obtained a search warrant. When they serviced the warrant, deputies found approximately 115 pounds of processed marijuana, 10 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 100 pounds of marijuana concentrate, 2,400 marijuana vapes and 1,200 marijuana edible items.

The investigation remains ongoing.