Riverside County reports its 1st case of child with monkeypox

Officials sad the child, who is under the age of 10, lives is west Riverside County and has been recovering at home.

The child, who is under the age of 10, lives is west Riverside County and has been recovering at home, the Riverside University Health System-Public Health announced on Friday.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County has announced its first case of monkeypox in a child.

The child, who is under the age of 10, lives is west Riverside County and has been recovering at home, the Riverside University Health System-Public Health announced on Friday.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

Health officials were notified of the preliminary positive test results earlier this week and are working to determine the source of the infection, they said.

RELATED: More children in US test positive for monkeypox

The child did not need to be hospitalized.

"This case reminds everyone that [ monkeypox ] can impact anyone, regarding of age, gender or sexual orientation," said the public health officer for Riverside County Dr. Geoffrey Leung.

In total, Riverside County has reported about 256 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox, the majority coming from the Coachella Valley.

Officials said there have been a handful of cases reported in women.