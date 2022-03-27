Wildfire burning in Riverside County prompts evacuation warning as it scorches over 40 acres

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in the Riverside community of Oasis have successfully stopped the forward progress of a fast-moving brush fire Saturday.The fire broke out just after 3:30 p.m., quickly tearing through at least 40 acres of bone-dry brush near Highway 86.The fire is 10% contained as of Sunday night, according to officials.Officials opened a "Care and Reception Center" at the Mecca Public Library, but it has since closed as crews appear to be getting the upper hand on the fire.Evacuation warnings are still in place for the area of Pierce Street at Avenue 70, and Harrison Street at Avenue 70, both in the unincorporated community of Thermal.Caltrans shut down all lanes on southbound Highway 86 near the fire for the safety of the more than 100 firefighters battling the blaze. There is a soft road closure on Pierce Street between Avenue 70 to Avenue 72. Drivers should avoid the area.There were no reports of injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.