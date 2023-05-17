A somber memorial was held in Perris on Tuesday for a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy killed in the line of duty.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department holds memorial for deputy killed in crash while on duty

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A somber memorial was held in Perris on Tuesday for a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy killed in the line of duty.

Fellow deputies, along with other law enforcement and first responders, lined the streets to pay respects for Deputy Brett Harris.

He was killed in a crash Friday while responding to a call in San Jacinto.

He was assigned to the department's Hemet station.

Deputy Harris left behind a wife, his parents and a twin sister and a brother.

Funeral arraignments haven't been released.