17-year-old high school student in Menifee arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school,' police say

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County teen was arrested after allegedly threatening to "shoot up a school" and "kids," police say.The 17-year-old is a senior at Heritage High School in Menifee, according to officials.Menifee police were called shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday and were alerted to threatening messages on social media. Authorities say the threats did not mention a specific school, but the Perris Union School District was notified and assisted detectives with the investigation.Detectives served a search warrant at the teen's home and found he was in possession of a ghost gun as well as a pair of brass knuckles, officials said. The teen was arrested as he was returning home.Police are working to determine how the 17-year-old came to be in possession of the ghost gun. A ghost gun is a firearm that is created by assembling pieces, sold together in a kit or separately, to create a fully functioning firearm.During the investigation, police say detectives found out that the teen had been harassing students in addition to the threats of violence.He was booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on several charges, including criminal threats and possession of an unregistered firearm.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to call Detective Terrence York at (951) 723-1543 or email tyork@menifeepolice.org.