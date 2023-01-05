Caught on video: Riverside County man abandons dog after throwing it over razor wire fence

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County man is wanted in connection to a shocking surveillance video which shows him picking up a dog and hurling it over a fence surrounding a cell phone tower.

"The video is shocking, the most horrible act of willful abandonment with the suspect throwing the dog clearly over 8 feet of fence and razor wire," said Animal Services Commander Josh Sisler.

The incident happened back on Dec. 15 in the Winchester area near Pourroy Road and Flossie Way.

Maintenance workers for the cell tower discovered the dog several hours later. They provided the thirsty canine with water and contacted the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

"Luckily for the dog, it did hit the razor wire but it did not sustain any injuries," said Sisler.

It turns out the 8-year-old male pit bull mix is microchipped, with records indicating his name is K-O. Animal Services said they made multiple attempts to find and contact the owner.

"We did have a secondary contact number that provided us information with the suspect's name in this case, who is the exact same name that the microchip was registered under," said Sisler.

The suspect is identified at 30-year-old Robert Ruiz. Animal Services will be seeking an arrest warrant for Ruiz for willful abandonment of an animal.

"If attention wasn't drawn due to the video, that dog most likely would have perished in that confined area. It had nothing to sustain life with," said Sisler.

KO has been renamed Ken, and he is now available for adoption or transfer to one of the county's partner rescue organizations.