Man's body found inside burning home in Valle Vista

VALLE VISTA (KABC) -- A man's body was found inside a burning home early Sunday morning in Valle Vista.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to the home in the 24700 block of Howard Drive just after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators later determined the body had been there prior to the fire and said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The man's identity was not immediately released and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The county coroner's office has since taken over the investigation.