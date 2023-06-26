17-year-old driver detained after killing 2 men and dog in Riverside, authorities say

A 17-year-old driver was detained after police say he hit and killed two men and a dog in Riverside, and authorities are now trying to determine if alcohol played a factor.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old driver was detained after police say he hit and killed two men and a dog in Riverside, and authorities are now trying to determine if alcohol played a factor in the deadly crash.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday near Van Buren Boulevard and Challen Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Police say the teen was traveling at a high rate of speed in a GMC pick-up truck when he lost control and struck the two pedestrians and then a light pole. The victims, only identified as men in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene, as well as the dog.

One of the victims is from Riverside and the other is believed to be from another country.

The driver was detained and taken to a local hospital with internal injuries. He did not have a driver's license.

The deadly incident prompted authorities to issue a plea to drivers to avoid speeding.

"You can have as many motor cops, traffic cops as we could possibly have and still not be able to deal with all the types of bad driving that's out there right now," said Officer Ryan Railsback. "We've probably seen an increase coming out the last couple years, out of COVID, where people are just driving way outside of their ability."

Railsback added Sunday's crash is the city's 13th traffic fatality so far this year. Last year, the city saw 39 fatalities.