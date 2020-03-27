Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Patients possibly exposed to COVID-19 after Riverside doctor tests positive, officials say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Health officials said they are trying to find patients and staff members who may be at risk of coronavirus infection after a doctor at a medical clinic in Riverside tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor, who was not identified, worked at the Riverside Medical Clinic's Day Street office, according to a news release from Riverside University Health System-Public Health.

Health investigators are working with Riverside Medical Clinic to determine how many patients the doctor may have seen while he was infectious and contact them to determine the appropriate steps to take, said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer.

Officials said they have reached out to staff members who had close contact with the doctor.

Riverside Medical Clinic has scheduled testing for March 28 for patients who were potentially exposed.
