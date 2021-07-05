Man shot on 91 Freeway in Riverside, apparently drives himself home after

Video shows the victim's vehicle outside his Riverside home, where he drove after the shooting. Eyewitnesses say he was taken to a hospital, but additional details about his condition or where he was shot were not immediately available.
Riverside police are investigating the incident.
A shooting was reported on the westbound 91 Freeway near the Central Avenue off-ramp just after 2:50 p.m., but it's unclear if the two incidents are related.
This comes a day after a father died after being shot and subsequently crashing on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights. The incident injured the driver's two teenage sons, who were passengers in the vehicle, and prompted a search for the shooter.
