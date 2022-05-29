Riverside Military Wall of Honor unveiled, remembers US military members who died while serving

"Behind this covering are the names of nearly 800 Riverside residents who we have lost from World War I to today," said Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson. "These are the names of our loved ones."
Dawson and the Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce launched a campaign to refurbish the wall and the surrounding area in November on Veterans Day.
"They were members of our community," Dawson said. "Their loss leaves behind an emptiness and grief. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten."
The campaign raised nearly $200,000 to freshen up the 25-year-old monument.
The project added about 25 names of those who died serving in U.S. armed forces. For Vietnam veterans, it was an emotional tribute.
"Honoring the guys that are up there, the sacrifices that they made," said Zack Earp, a Marine Corps veteran. "Having been in combat, I understand that. Having lost buddies, this is touching the heart."
The refurbished wall is a lasting tribute to the members of Riverside who paid the ultimate sacrifice and a promise that their community now and in future generations will remember their names.