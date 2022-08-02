Off-duty Riverside motorcycle officer killed in crash near Perris

More than a dozen officers on their motorcycles led a brief procession as the officer's body was taken to the coroner's office.

The Riverside Police Department honored the life of one of its own after an off-duty officer was killed in a crash.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside Police Department honored the life of one of its own after an off-duty officer was killed in a crash.

According to police, the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday at Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road near Perris.

The crash involved a pickup truck that was towing a trailer. It's unclear if the driver of the truck was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.