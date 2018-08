Riverside police have arrested an alleged mother-son pimping team.Angelene "Barbie" Ashley and Jordon Ashley are accused of operating a brothel at a house on Snowdrift Drive near Windstorm Way.Investigators said they were tipped off by a woman who claimed the Ashleys sexually exploited her.Mother and son are being held on pimping and pandering charges.Detectives believe there may be other victims. They're asking anyone with information to come forward.