WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Search underway for suspect after stolen big rig chase ends with police shooting in Riverside

ByEric Resendiz and ABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, September 11, 2023 12:27PM
Stolen big rig chase ends with police shooting in Riverside
EMBED <>More Videos

A chase involving a stolen big rig ended with a police shooting in Riverside, and authorities on Monday morning were searching for the outstanding suspect in a river bed.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase involving a stolen big rig ended with a police shooting in Riverside, and authorities on Monday morning were searching for the outstanding suspect in a river bed.

The pursuit started shortly after midnight at Archibald Avenue and Mission Boulevard in Ontario when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a big rig without plates, according to the city's police department.

The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase across county lines into Riverside.

Eventually, the suspect drove into a bike path at Market and Rivera streets, where police say he rammed two patrol cars. That prompted officers to open fire, but nobody was hit.

The suspect then ran into a nearby river bed, where officers were searching for him hours later. Police brought out bloodhounds to help the search.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW