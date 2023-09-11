A chase involving a stolen big rig ended with a police shooting in Riverside, and authorities on Monday morning were searching for the outstanding suspect in a river bed.

Search underway for suspect after stolen big rig chase ends with police shooting in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase involving a stolen big rig ended with a police shooting in Riverside, and authorities on Monday morning were searching for the outstanding suspect in a river bed.

The pursuit started shortly after midnight at Archibald Avenue and Mission Boulevard in Ontario when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a big rig without plates, according to the city's police department.

The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase across county lines into Riverside.

Eventually, the suspect drove into a bike path at Market and Rivera streets, where police say he rammed two patrol cars. That prompted officers to open fire, but nobody was hit.

The suspect then ran into a nearby river bed, where officers were searching for him hours later. Police brought out bloodhounds to help the search.

