Riverside teacher arrested after former student says he sexually assaulted her in 2015

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A teacher at a Riverside public elementary school was arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his former fifth grade students in 2015, authorities said.Mukesh Kisun, a 56-year-old man from Moreno Valley, was arrested Thursday and booked into a Riverside jail on suspicion of committing lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14. Kisun has been released on $50,000 bail.Investigators believe there could be other victims who have not yet come forward.The arrest came after a teenager told a family member she was sexually assaulted by Kisun in 2015 when she was in the fifth grade at Rosemary Kennedy Elementary School, Riverside police said.The family member reported the accusation to a Riverside Police Department school resource officer assigned to the Alvord Unified School District.Alvord Unified Superintendent Allan Mucerino said in a statement the district is aware of the arrest."Presently, regular classes for the district have concluded for the summer break," Mucerino said. "Mr. Kisun has not been assigned to a summer school position and the district will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that students are safe when classes resume in the fall. If necessary, the district will take appropriate personnel action, which will be confidential under the law."Police ask anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact School Resource Officer Jason Joseph at (951) 353-7960 or via email at JJoseph@RiversideCA.gov.