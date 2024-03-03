1 teenager killed, 1 other injured in stabbing at Riverside party, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two teenagers were stabbed, one of them fatally, during a party in Riverside early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a complaint of a loud party in the 3400 block of Gay Way around 12:20 a.m., according to the Riverside Police Department.

When they arrived at the scene, where the party was already in the process of shutting down, they found two teen boys suffering from stab wounds. One of them died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound.

Less than half an hour later, police learned of a third teenager who had also been taken to the hospital with an unspecified injury. Authorities determined that the teen was possibly involved in the stabbing and was detained.

Police don't believe anybody else was involved. All of them were described as being of high school age.

Additional details about what led up to the stabbing were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.