Traffic

Road rage crash: Driver 'brake checks' vehicle, causing other motorist to lose control on Sacramento freeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent road rage incident was caught on camera in Sacramento, where a driver "brake checked" another vehicle on Highway 50, causing the other motorist to lose control and slam into the first car.

Footage from a passing vehicle's dashboard camera shows the second driver, in an SUV, unsuccessfully trying to swerve out of the way of the car in front. The SUV ends up T-boning the car, sending it into a spin that ends with it hitting the median.

Whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash was unclear.

Road rage video shows driver pepper-spraying, firing gun at SUV on 605 Freeway

EMBED More News Videos

Video captures a driver using pepper spray and opening fire at another vehicle in a disturbing road rage incident on the 605 Freeway.


"It just amazes me because it could have been a lot worse," Carlos Gaytan, whose camera captured the collision, told KOVR-TV. "He could have hit those other vehicles that were in front of him when he lost control, I mean it could have been three or four vehicles involved plus mine."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnorthern californiachpcalifornia highway patrolfreewayroad ragecrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in connection with disappearance of LA firefighter
Wedding held outside OC nursing home so grandma can attend
Miami Heat force Game 6 with 111-108 win against Lakers
2 teachers on leave after viral video surfaces: 'Kids are technologically illiterate'
Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay
LA Animal Services offering discounted adoption fees
OC assisted living facility has had zero COVID cases since start of pandemic
Show More
Man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show
Chris Christie released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion
LA County awarded $16.1 million in fourth round of Project Homekey funding
More TOP STORIES News