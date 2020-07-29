Road rage video shows driver pepper-spraying, firing gun at SUV on 605 Freeway

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol released video of a disturbing road rage incident from May that shows a driver appearing to use pepper spray and then shoot at an SUV on the 605 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs.A driver behind the two vehicles involved in the incident captures another driver in a grey sedan tossing a cup onto a black SUV driving in the next lane. Liquid is seen splashing out.A short time later the sedan is on the other side of the black SUV, and it appears its driver leans out of the window and shoots pepper spray at the SUV.Moments later a shot is fired at the SUV.The grey sedan then speeds onto the Washington Boulevard off-ramp and vanishes from view.The driver of the black SUV later discovers a bullet hole near the right rear tire. Investigators believe the shooter's vehicle is a recent model grey Nissan Maxima.The incident occurred May 3 at about 5:40 p.m. on the northbound 605 between Slauson Avenue and Washington Boulevard, according to CHP.Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the CHP Santa Fe Springs office.